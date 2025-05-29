LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on Nawaz Sharif's images in public ads

LHC expressed strong displeasure over the failure of the Chief Secretary to submit the reply

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a formal response from the Punjab government regarding the use of Nawaz Sharif’s photographs in government-funded advertisements.

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing of petitions filed against the state-sponsored ads featuring PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, allegedly issued on the instructions of Maryam Nawaz.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the failure of the Chief Secretary and other respondents to submit their replies.

During the proceedings, Justice Haider remarked, “Is this how you respect the courts? You haven't submitted a reply? You treat court orders with utter disregard.” The judge warned that if responses are not submitted by the next hearing, the court would proceed to decide the petitions unilaterally.

The court also summoned the Advocate General Punjab immediately, demanding an explanation for the non-compliance with its previous orders.

The petitioners argued that public funds, collected through taxpayer money, were being misused for political purposes through advertisements featuring Nawaz Sharif. They claimed such actions violated constitutional and legal provisions and requested the court to declare the ads unlawful and impose a ban on them.

Earlier, In March 2024, the move to place the picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the newly launched Kisan Card was also challenged in the Lahore High Court.

A citizen named Mashkoor Hussain moved the LHC through a lawyer. The chief minister, provincial government and Nawaz Sharif were made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner prayed that the public funds could not be used for personal publicity and it's against the law to paste the picture of Nawaz Sharif on Kisan Card.

Consequently, in April 2024, the Punjab government decided not to print the picture of Nawaz Sharif on ‘Kisan Card’.