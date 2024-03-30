Kisan Card with picture of Nawaz Sharif challenged in LHC

Public funds cannot be used for personal publicity, petitioner says

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The move to place the picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on newly launched Kisan Card was challenged in Lahore High Court.

A citizen named Mashkoor Hussain moved the LHC through a lawyer. The chief minister, provincial government and Nawaz Sharif were made respondent in the petition.

The petitioner prayed that the public funds cannot be used for personal publicity and it is against the law to paste the picture of Nawaz Sharif on Kisan Card.

The petitioner prayed that the Punjab government should be directed to stop issuing Kisan Card with the picture of Nawaz Sharif.

He urged the LHC to direct the authorities to stop printing the Kisan Card till the final decision of the case.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved the ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’ yesterday during a meeting held on the agricultural reforms.

The chief minister said 500,000 farmers will be given loans of Rs150 billion in a year on easy terms through Kisan Card.