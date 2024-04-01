Punjab government not to print Nawaz Sharif's picture on Kisan Card, LHC told

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court conducted the hearing

01 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided not to print the picture of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on ‘Kisan Card’.

A petition was earlier moved in Lahore High Court against the proposed decision of Punjab government to print the picture of former prime minister on Kisan Card.

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) conducted the hearing on the petition of a citizen named Mashkoor Hussain.

The chief minister, provincial government and Nawaz Sharif were made respondents in the petition.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar gave arguments on behalf of the petitioner while public prosecutor submitted the report of Punjab government.

The petitioner prayed that the public funds could not be used for personal publicity and it's against the law to paste the picture of Nawaz Sharif on Kisan Card.

“The official handout is enclosed with the petition. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the Kisan Card with the picture of Nawaz Sharif,” the petitioner maintained.

It is against the judgments of the Supreme Court to use public money for personal publicity, the counsel of petitioner argued.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the Punjab government isn’t bringing the Kisan Card with the picture of Nawaz Sharif printed on it.

The court asked the petitioner to move the petition again if the government takes such step.

The petition was later withdrawn by the petitioner on the insistence of court.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved the ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’ last week during a meeting held on agricultural reforms.

The chief minister said 500,000 farmers would be given loans of Rs150 billion in a year on easy terms through Kisan Card.