By-polls on 22 seats of national, provincial assemblies on April 21

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – By-elections on twenty-two seats of National and Provincial Assemblies will be held on April 21.

The by-elections will be held on five seats of National Assembly, twelve seats of Punjab Assembly, two seats each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies and one seat of Sindh Assembly.

Arrangements finalised for Senate elections on April 2

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all preparations for conducting nationwide Senate elections, the upper house of the bicameral parliament, on April 2.

Polling would be held in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed. Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates contesting elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

The elections were scheduled for 29 general seats, eight seats for women, nine seats for technocrats/Ulema, and two seats for non-Muslims.

