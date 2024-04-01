Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali being observed with devotion and reverence

Pakistan Pakistan Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali being observed with devotion and reverence

Majalis will be held in which zakireen (narrators) will highlight the life of Hazrat Ali

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The martyrdom day (Youm-i-Ali) of fourth pious caliph of Islam, Ali ibn Abi Talib, is being observed across the country with great devotion and reverence on Monday.

Hazrat Ali suffered fatal injuries in an attack by a Kharijite dissident Ibn Muljim on 19th Ramazan in 40 AH (661 CE) while going to say Fajr prayer in Iraqi city Kufa. He embraced martyrdom on 21st of Ramazan.

Majalis will be held in which zakireen (narrators) will highlight the life and teachings of Hazrat Ali while processions will be taken out across the country.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, processions were taken out on Sunday night which culminated at Sehr on Monday.

In the capital, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Zainabiya and passed through its traditional route and reached Imambargah Asna Ashri.

In Rawalpindi and Peshawar, the processions have also been culminated.

However, in Lahore, Karachi and other parts of the country, processions have been taken out in the morning and are on way on their designated routes.

In Lahore, the main procession has been taken out from the historic Mubarak Haveli in Mochi Gate, which will culminate at Karbala Gamey Shah outside Bhati Gate. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the procession.

The participants are being allowed to join the procession after passing walk-through gates and metal detectors. The processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras. More than 5,000 personnel have been deployed along the route to ensure the safety of the participants.

Meanwhile, more than 16,000 police personnel have been deployed to protect the 192 majalis likely to take place in various parts of the city during the day.

In Karachi, the main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park at 1pm. The roads from where the procession will pass have been closed by placing containers.

More than 5,000 police and Rangers personnel have been deployed for the security of the participants in processions. The main procession will pass through its designated route and culminate at Hussainiya Iranain.

In Multan, main procession has been taken out from Imambargah in Chah Boharwala. Twelve processions will be taken out to mark the day, while 15 majalis will be held in the city. More than 1,800 policemen have been deployed for the security of the processions.