Youth killed in road accident in Lahore
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youth lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding trailer in Lahore on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the tragic accident occurred near Beijing Underpass area where a rashly-driven trailer hit a motorcycle from behind, killing a youth on the spot
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. According to police, the driver of trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.