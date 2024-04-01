Youth killed in road accident in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youth lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding trailer in Lahore on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred near Beijing Underpass area where a rashly-driven trailer hit a motorcycle from behind, killing a youth on the spot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. According to police, the driver of trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

