National Assembly session to be held today

National Assembly session to be held today

Pakistan

The House will hold discussion on matters of national and international importance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The session of the National Assembly will be held today (Monday). The session will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, call attention notices on smuggling, under-invoicing, mis-declaration of steel imports are part of the agenda.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the July-December 2021 report on the implementation of the NFC Award. A call attention notice against overseas employment promoters for non-redressal of complaints will also be part of the agenda.
 

