National Assembly session to be held today

Pakistan Pakistan National Assembly session to be held today

The House will hold discussion on matters of national and international importance.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 04:03:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The session of the National Assembly will be held today (Monday). The session will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm, Dunya News reported.

The House will hold discussion on matters of national and international importance.

According to sources, call attention notices on smuggling, under-invoicing, mis-declaration of steel imports are part of the agenda.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the July-December 2021 report on the implementation of the NFC Award. A call attention notice against overseas employment promoters for non-redressal of complaints will also be part of the agenda.

