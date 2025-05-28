Azerbaijan celebrates independence with regional allies

President Aliyev thanks Pakistan and Türkiye for support; vows deeper trilateral cooperation

LACHIN (Dunya News) – Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev stated that the country regained its independence after 107 years of occupation expressing gratitude to Pakistan and Türkiye for their support during the war imposed on Azerbaijan.

A ceremony was held to mark Azerbaijan's Independence Day, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and President Ilham Aliyev.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were also present at the event.

In his address, President Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day and acknowledged the presence of the leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan as a source of pride.

He stated that the participation of Türkiye and Pakistan in the ceremony reflects the strong friendship among the three nations. President Aliyev emphasized that cooperation among Türkiye, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger. During a trilateral meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation.

President Aliyev also spoke about Armenia’s attempts to occupy Azerbaijani territories and its role in the genocide of local populations, which forced thousands to flee their homes.

He noted that the Independence Day celebration is being held in regions that were liberated from Armenian occupation and that development efforts are actively underway in these areas.