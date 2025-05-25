Security forces kill nine Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian-sponsored khwarij

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces killed nine Indian-sponsored terrorists in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, on the reported presence of Indian sponsored khwarij.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Tank district and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian-sponsored khwarij were killed by the security forces.

In the third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber district, own troops successfully neutralised three more Indian-sponsored khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian-sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.