Three children drown in pond

Pakistan Pakistan Three children drown in pond

The incident occurred in the nearby village of Walihaar

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025 17:14:27 PKT

UMERKOT (Dunya News) – Three children lost their lives after drowning in a pond in the Umerkot district of Sindh.

The incident occurred in the nearby village of Walihaar, where the children drowned while playing together in the water.

After the incident, local residents recovered the bodies from the pond. The deceased children belonged to the same family.

The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital, where after necessary procedures, they were handed over to the families.

