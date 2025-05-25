Three children drown in pond
Pakistan
The incident occurred in the nearby village of Walihaar
UMERKOT (Dunya News) – Three children lost their lives after drowning in a pond in the Umerkot district of Sindh.
The incident occurred in the nearby village of Walihaar, where the children drowned while playing together in the water.
After the incident, local residents recovered the bodies from the pond. The deceased children belonged to the same family.
The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital, where after necessary procedures, they were handed over to the families.