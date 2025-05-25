Punjab govt abolishes birth, death registration fees

Sun, 25 May 2025 17:49:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has eliminated the long-standing fees for birth and death registration across the province, effective immediately with the enforcement of the Punjab Birth and Death Registration Rules 2025.

Under the new regulations, birth and death registrations will now be free of cost throughout Punjab. Additionally, the requirement for a court decree for late registrations has been removed, simplifying the process for citizens.

On the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz, computerized birth and death certificates will also be issued free of charge. Citizens can register births and deaths without any fee at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years.

Speaking on the initiative, Maryam Nawaz emphasized, “Identity is the fundamental right of every citizen. We aim to facilitate the public by ensuring easy access to services. Digital birth and death certificates are essential for availing various services, and timely registration will help Punjab’s citizens secure their rights.”