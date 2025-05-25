India uses Afghanistan against Pakistan: ISPR DG

Lt Gen Chaudhry was interacting with students from universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

25 May 2025

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday stated that India is using Afghanistan against Pakistan and urged Afghan brothers not to provide sanctuary to terrorists in their country and not to become tools of India.

Lt Gen Chaudhry, who is the director general of Inter-Service Public Relations, was interacting with more than 2,500 students from universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a special session.

The ISPR DG stated that the time has come for Kashmir to become part of Pakistan.

Addressing the students, Lt Gen Chaudhry said India thought it could attack and Pakistan wouldn’t respond.

“But you all saw how the nation stood united behind the country. By the will of Allah, a wall of iron was formed, which nullified all the flawed strategies of India and Modi,” he added.

He said that falsehood and truth cannot coexist.

"Some people thought the army and the people were distant from each other — absolutely not. The nation and the army have always stood together and will continue to do so," he continued.

Lt Gen Chaudhry told the students that military leadership decided to respond to India and hit 26 locations. They targeted Muzaffarabad, where seven-year-old Irtiza was martyred due to shelling on a brigade headquarters. “We destroyed their entire brigade headquarters in response.”

He said: "Afghanistan is our brotherly neighboring Islamic country. Pashtun Afghans are our brothers — the problem lies with the elite. India pays and buys off Afghanistan’s elite, using them against Pakistan. We say to our Afghan brothers: ‘do not give sanctuary to terrorists, and don’t become instruments of India. You seek help from a country that dishonors the daughters of Kashmir.’"