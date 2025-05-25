Govt to launch operation against illegal housing societies in Islamabad

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to launch an immediate operation against illegal constructions in Islamabad, including action against unauthorized housing societies.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Sunday.

He emphasized that zero-tolerance policy must to be enforced by the officers concerned in this regard.

He said that satellite mapping through the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) should be utilized to prevent all types of illegal constructions.

“All the residents of Islamabad should be provided world-class facilities,” Naqvi said.

He said that no effort should be spared in ensuring the safety of life and property.

He instructed all the concerned SPs and ACs to perform their duties actively and said that the image of the police and administration in the capital must be improved.

He encouraged officers to introduce new initiatives for public service, assuring full support in the implementation.

The interior minister emphasized the need to carry forward this process with full commitment and a national spirit in order to achieve the desired results.

He also directed to ensure effective control over the prices of essential commodities in Islamabad.

The meeting was also attended by field officers of the federal capital.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner, DIGs, SPs, and ACs attended the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and the Federal Secretary for Interior were also present on the occasion.