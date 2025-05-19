Mohsin Naqvi inspects Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass

The underpass will facilitate a signal-free corridor from Islamabad Airport to Murree and Kashmir

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 10:43:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, inspected the progress on the underpass project early morning on Monday.

He was told that nearly 90 percent of the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass project has been completed. He directed authorities to ensure timely completion of all construction activities.

Minister Naqvi emphasised that simultaneous work should continue across all sections of the project. Once completed, the underpass will facilitate a signal-free corridor from Islamabad Airport to Murree and Kashmir, significantly saving citizens both time and fuel.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the ministers, stating that construction was in its final stages. The roof of the underpass has been completed, and electrical and horticultural work was underway. Work on drainage systems, road surfacing, and asphalt layering was also progressing rapidly.