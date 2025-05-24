Four missing tourists from Gujrat found dead in tragic incident near Skardu

The ill-fated friends embarked on trip to the northern areas on May 12 from Gujrat

Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 17:30:56 PKT

SKARDU (Dunya News) - The bodies of four friends from Gujrat, who had been missing for a week, were recovered after their vehicle was found in a deep ravine near Satak Nala, close to Skardu.

All four young men were confirmed dead by rescue teams at the scene.

The ill-fated friends had embarked on a recreational trip to the northern areas on May 12 from Gujrat.

According to family sources, the last contact was made eight days ago, just before they departed from Hunza towards Skardu.

The victims were identified as Wasif Shahzad, 36, Umar Ehsan, 20, Salman Nasrullah Sandhu, 23, and Usman Dar, 23.

A joint search operation was also launched by rescue services, district administration and security agencies across the mountainous terrain after they went missing.

The police said that the accident occurred due to high speed and vehicle went straight into a deep gorge.

According to police, one body was seen out of the vehicle while three were inside it.

The missing vehicle was spotted in a gorge near Satak Nala on Saturday morning, the rescue officials said.

Families of the deceased also arrived at the site following the recovery of bodies.

The dead bodies would be transported to Gujrat for burial.