Metro bus fares increased in Islamabad

The per trip fare has been fixed at Rs100

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The fares for metro bus services have been revised up in capital city of Islamabad with new policy taking effect from May 26, 2025.

Under the revised policy, a uniform fare of Rs100 per passenger has been set for the Green Line, Blue Line, and electric buses.

Previously, fares varied between Rs50 and Rs90 depending on the route. Officials stated that the fare increase was unavoidable due to rising operational costs, fuel price hikes, and the need to maintain service quality.

Public has shared mixed response with some terming it an economic burden while others saw it as necessary step for better facilities.

On the other hand, authorities have appealed for public cooperation.

