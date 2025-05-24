LHC dismisses plea challenging Sharif family acquittal in graft case

Chief Justice Neelam issued a written decision on Shehzad Akbar's petition

Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 13:20:36 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aliya Neelam has dismissed Shahzad Akbar's petition in the FIA money laundering case against the Sharif family due to non-pursuance.

The petition in the FIA money laundering case, which was filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, and others, has been dismissed.

Chief Justice Neelam issued a written decision on Shehzad Akbar's petition.

The written judgement stated that Shehzad Akbar had, through his lawyer Haroon Ilyas, challenged the acquittal of the Sharif family in the money laundering case in Lahore High Court, but the lawyer did not appear in court.

The court's decision mentioned that according to the records, the FIA had registered a money laundering case against the Sharif family in 2020 during the PTI government. Following this, the FIA court acquitted Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz, and others in the case.

The chief justice dismissed the petition based on non-pursuance due to the lawyer's absence.

Shehzad Akbar had challenged the FIA court's acquittal decision for Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and Salman Shehbaz.

