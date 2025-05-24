Sikh organisation files ICC complaint against India for drone attack on Nankana Sahib

Pakistan Pakistan Sikh organisation files ICC complaint against India for drone attack on Nankana Sahib

It was added that the religious places are protected under human rights laws

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 17:10:20 PKT

THE HAGUE (Web Desk) – An International organization of Sikhs has filed a legal complaint in the International Criminal Court and called for investigation regarding the drone attack in Nankana Sahib.

In a complaint filed by the Sikh organization - MARR - it was stated that India had violated the sanctity of the sacred place by targeting Nankana Sahib.

The organization stated that the Indian forces tried to launch a drone attack at the night between May 7 and 8. But, the Pakistani army responded timely and the attack failed.

The Sikh organization reminded the international community that India had also launched attacks at the kartarpur Corridor in 1971 which was an unforgettable incident for the Sikhs across the world.

In the complaint, it was added that the religious places are protected under the international human rights laws.

The organization also stressed the international community to pressurize India to stop from launching these kind of unprovoked attacks.