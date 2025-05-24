Court adjourns Rs10bn defamation case against PTI founder till June 2

During cross-examination, Imran Khan’s lawyer asked questions to PM Shehbaz via video link

Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 17:13:34 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - A sessions court on Saturday adjourned proceedings in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Rs10 billion defamation claim case against PTI founder Imran Khan till June 2.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani heard the case, during which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared via video link for cross-examination.

At the outset of the hearing, the premier congratulated everyone present on a recent political victory. The judge reciprocated the gesture, saying, “Congratulations to you as well,” while Imran Khan’s counsel remarked, “This is indeed a moment of joy - it’s a win for the entire nation.”

During cross-examination, Imran Khan’s lawyer asked whether the alleged defamatory statements were made in writing.

In response, PM Shehbaz said that the remarks were made “repeatedly on television.” When pressed further on whether he himself had ever made similar allegations in the political realm, the premier replied that he had “never spoken without evidence.”

The PTI founder’s lawyer further questioned why newspapers were not made a party to the defamation claim, nor were legal notices sent to them. He also asked if it was true that Imran Khan had not issued any such statement to the press.

PM Shehbaz denied this assertion and added that no other legal claim had been filed by him in this matter.

When asked about the motives behind Imran Khan’s speeches and statements, PM Shehbaz responded, “You should ask the plaintiff.” The court interjected, noting that the question was not admissible.

The lawyer then asked about the outcome of the Panama Papers case.

In response, the premier said it “was not against him” and that he was unaware of its verdict.

The counsel repeated a query about whether Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were parties in the Supreme Court proceedings. PM Shehbaz responded that “they might have been,” but insisted he himself was not a party.

“A serious allegation of dishonesty was levelled against me,” he added.

The court subsequently adjourned further proceedings in the defamation case until June 2.