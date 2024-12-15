Five killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

Pakistan Pakistan Five killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

The tragic incident took place on Jagot-Skardu road

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 14:42:07 PKT

SKARDU (Dunya News) - As many as five people were killed as a landslide hit their car in Skardu.

The tragic incident took place on Jagot-Skardu road.

The police said that all the five passengers lost their lives in result of landslide. The car disappeared after the landslide, said the police.

The searching team found the car from a deep ditch under the debris.

The rescue officials also reached the spot to shift the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

Also Read: Four of a family killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast indicates that during the next 24 hours, most areas will experience cold and dry weather, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions in hilly regions.

The PMD advises citizens to remain cautious of foggy conditions in affected areas and take necessary precautions against cold weather.