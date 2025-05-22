Imran Khan ready for dialogue, says CM Gandapur

Cases against Imran Khan are politically motivated, we demand they be heard and dismissed on merit

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that the restoration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) mandate is not merely a party concern, but a necessity for the country’s democratic stability.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, Gandapur claimed the incarcerated leader was willing to initiate dialogue “for the sake of Pakistan.”

Briefing the media, CM Gandapur stated, “This was my first meeting with the party founder in two months. I updated him on governance matters and the upcoming budget. Imran Khan said, ‘The darkest hour is just before dawn’ and warned that a state cannot be run through force.’”

He cautioned that if party leaders are denied access to Khan, PTI would reconsider its cooperation with the government, including on key issues like compliance with IMF conditions. “Let every institution perform its constitutional duty — we stand by the words of our leader, and they reflect the party’s unified stance,” he asserted.

Calling for expedited judicial proceedings, the KP CM said, “The cases against Imran Khan are politically motivated. We demand that they be heard in court and dismissed on merit.” Criticising the suppression of dissent, he added, “It is easy to criticise with a microphone in hand, but difficult to serve the people. We protested peacefully and were met with bullets — our goal is not to endanger our workers, but to protect them.”

Reiterating the party’s resolve, the KP chief minister declared that the PTI founder remains unwavering and has reappointed him to lead the protest movement. “Our fight is constitutional, and our demand is justice. We will ensure our leader’s release by all legal and political means,” he concluded.