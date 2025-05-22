May 9 cases: Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test for third time

Lahore police, led by DSP Asif Javed, reached Adiala Jail to probe Imran Khan in May 9 cases

Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 17:22:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo polygraph test for the third time in May 9 cases.

According to sources, an investigation team from Lahore police, led by DSP Asif Javed, reached Adiala Jail to probe Imran Khan in May 9 cases.

Sources said the team was supposed to conduct a polygraph test of the PTI founder in connection with the May 9 cases. However, Imran Khan once again refused to undergo the test, after which the Lahore police team returned from Adiala Jail.

Yesterday, Imran Khan also refused to join the Lahore police team investigating 11 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

The 13-member probe team, led by DSP Javed Asif, had planned to conduct three tests on Imran Khan: polygraphic, photogrammetric, and voice matching.

Imran Khan sent a written statement to the investigation team, stating that the prosecution intends to trap him through these tests.