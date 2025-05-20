Severe heatwave likely to persist throughout week: PMD

Dust storms and gusty winds may occur at isolated locations in plain areas due to excessive heat.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a severe heatwave is expected to continue across the country during the current week due to the presence of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, daytime temperatures in the southern half of the country including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from May 20 to 24.

In the upper half covering central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, temperatures are likely to soar 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal during the same period.

The general public, especially children, women, and the elderly, are strongly advised to take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses. People should avoid exposure to direct sunlight during daytime and stay well-hydrated.

