President commends security forces for operations against terrorists

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 04:21:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for different successful operations against Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He lauded the security forces for killing nine Khawarij in KP and three terrorists in Balochistan during the operations.

He paid tribute to two brave Jawans who embraced martyrdom during the operation in North Waziristan. The President commended Lance Naik Sabir Afridi and Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori for their patriotism and courage.

He paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil for offering their lives for the country.

He said the valiant armed forces were carrying out successful operations to crush the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij.

He reiterated the determination to continue action against terrorism till its complete eradication. The whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyrs in Jannah and the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

