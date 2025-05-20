Go ahead and bring no-confidence motion against me: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Pakistan Go ahead and bring no-confidence motion against me: Ayaz Sadiq

He said that many PTI lawmakers would not support the idea of bringing the no-confidence motion.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 04:16:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that those who want to bring a no-confidence motion against me are free to fulfil their desire.

Talking informally to the journalist, Ayaz Sadiq said that some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are planning to table no-confidence motion against me, saying that many PTI lawmakers would not support the idea of bringing the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that there is no intention to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister or the National Assembly speaker.

Speaking to journalists, Barrister Gohar denied any plans for a no-confidence motion, stating that such reports are baseless and all media claims in this regard are unfounded.

He said that PTI currently has no intention of bringing a no-confidence motion against anyone. The PTI chairman further added that he has not received any instructions from founder Imran Khan regarding bringing a no-confidence motion.

