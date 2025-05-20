PM lauds security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan PM lauds security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

He said war against the terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 04:19:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, so-called Baloch Liberation Front, in Balochistan.

While noting that Fitna al-Khawarij was perpetrating terrorism and heinous activities with the support of India in Pakistan, he appreciated the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of security forces for eliminating five Indian supported Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, two in Bannu two in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and three in Balochistan’s Awaran District.

He paid tribute to Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi for embracing martyrdom for the country during an effective operation against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved heirs.

He said war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

The prime minister said the whole nation including him was standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces with the unwavering determination to defend the country.

“We will continue to foil designs of the terrorists and of their supporters present in the region to destroy peace in Pakistan,” he added.

