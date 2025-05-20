PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the PM’s Office at 3:00pm.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 05:22:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad. The meeting will pay tribute to Pakistan armed forces for Pakistan's victory against India in the Marka-e-Haq.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office at 3:00pm.

The meeting will also offer Fateha for the martyrs of the Marka-e-Haq. Sources said that the meeting will also discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country.

Sources also informed that the federal cabinet will also hold discussion on the budget for the next fiscal year.

