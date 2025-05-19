Security forces kill three Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists

Mon, 19 May 2025

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, so-called Baloch Liberation Front, were killed in two separate engagements in Balochistan, said ISPR on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Gishkur, Awaran District, on the reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, Indian-sponsored terrorist Younas was killed, while two Indian sponsored terrorists got injured.

In another engagement in Turbat City, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralised two Indian-sponsored terrorists including ringleader Sabr Ullah and Amjad Bichoo.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorists activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for their successful operations, calling them a positive development and affirming that such efforts would continue until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.

“Our commitment to eliminating terrorist elements and safeguarding the nation remains firm,” he stated in an official message from the Presidency.

Earlier this month, seven soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in Balochistan’s Kacchi district, carried out by the “Indian proxy” terrorist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army.



