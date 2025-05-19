'India is not Israel, Pakistan is not Palestine' - ISPR DG warns of swift, brutal response

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued a strong warning to India, stating that Pakistan will respond “swiftly and brutally” to any future aggression, emphasising that “India is not Israel, and Pakistan is not Palestine.”

In an interview with Turkey’s state news agency, the ISPR chief said Pakistan had suffered more than any other country from terrorism, facing over 3,700 terrorist incidents since January 2024 alone.

These attacks have resulted in 3,896 deaths, including 1,314 security personnel, and have left over 2,500 people disabled.

He noted that India directly supported and funded terrorism within Pakistan, adding that “millions of Pakistanis have paid the price in the war against terrorism.”

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the military spokesperson reiterated that it remained an internationally recognised dispute. “India is trying to turn it into an internal matter through force and oppression,” he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry strongly warned India: “We are a peace-loving nation, but if provoked, our response will be fast and fierce. India is not the United States, and Pakistan is not Afghanistan. India is not Israel, and Pakistan is not Palestine. Pakistan will not bow to Indian domination.”

He added that the sooner India realises this, the better it will be for regional and global peace.

Responding to allegations over the Pahalgam incident, the ISPR DG said India failed to present any evidence implicating Pakistan. “New Delhi is using such incidents to justify their propaganda.”

Referring to the Jaffar Express attack, he revealed that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) openly sought military assistance from India, and several Indian politicians and retired generals expressed public support for the group.

He also claimed that Pakistan recently shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale aircraft, during recent escalations. “The world knows these jets were downed, but India refuses to acknowledge the truth,” he concluded.