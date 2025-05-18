Nation standing firmly behind armed forces: Mohsin Naqvi

Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 15:42:54 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with brave armed forces of Pakistan.

He was talking during a visit to the Markaz-e-Mustafa in Gujranwala on Sunday.

He said that the nation has become stronger in the recent tense situation in which a powerful enemy was given an unforgettable defeat by the nation's unity.

On the occasion, the Patron in Chief of the Markaz Maulana Saqib Raza Mustafai sought prayers for the solidarity of the country and prosperity of the nation.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi visited various sections of the Markaz-e-Mustafa, and lauded its exemplary role in serving Islam.

He also appreciated the positive role of students at the Markaz.

A day earlier, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan acted as a strong bulwark in the fight against terrorism.

He stated this during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing mutual cooperation with the UK.

During their meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-UK relations, bilateral cooperation, and development partnerships.

Naqvi appreciated the British government for its support under the Upskill Program, recognizing its key role in combating organized crime.