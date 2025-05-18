Tremors jolt Swat as 4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region

Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 15:12:21 PKT

SWAT (Dunya News) – Earthquake tremors were felt in Swat city and surrounding areas on Sunday, triggering fear and panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale with a depth of 205 kilometers. The epicenter was identified as the Hindu Kush mountain range.

As the tremors hit, people in Swat rushed out of their homes, reciting prayers and seeking safety.

It is worth noting that a previous earthquake had struck the region on April 26, registering a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale.