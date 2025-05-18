Pakistanis, Kashmiris in Denmark celebrate victory, show solidarity with armed forces

“Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Army” slogans echoed throughout the streets of Denmark

DENMARK (Azim Dar) – A grand event was held in Denmark by the Pakistani and Kashmiri community to express solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and to celebrate their victory against Indian aggression.

The event was organised by Babar Khan, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Denmark President, along with Amir Mukhtar Naqvi, Pakistan Civil Society Denmark Acting President, and Ch. Afzal of Dhal, to celebrate the recent success of Pakistani military.

The celebration brought together a vibrant gathering of Pakistani and Kashmiri men, women, and children along with prominent political, social, business, religious, and welfare leaders from across Denmark.

The Chief Guest at the event was Dr. Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Lohsar, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Service. Mian Muneer graced the event as the special guest. The victory was marked by cake-cutting and patriotic fervor.

Slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Army” echoed throughout the streets of Denmark, accompanied by patriotic songs and celebratory dances. Support for Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Air Force also resonated loudly, drawing gestures of solidarity from Danish citizens and other communities.

In a rare show of unity, members of PTI, PML-Q, PML-N, and PPP jointly participated in the celebration of Pakistan’s triumph.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Lohsar praised the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces, saying, “Our soldiers have responded to Indian aggression with unmatched bravery, a moment that will be written in golden words in history.”