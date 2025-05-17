Pakistan acts as bulwark against terrorism, Naqvi tells UK foreign secretary

Reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthening ties with UK

Sat, 17 May 2025 13:19:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan acts as a strong bulwark in the fight against terrorism.

He stated this during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing mutual cooperation with the UK.

During their meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-UK relations, bilateral cooperation, and development partnerships.

Naqvi appreciated the British government for its support under the Upskill Program, recognizing its key role in combating organized crime.

He said the program is enabling both countries to jointly tackle issues such as illegal immigration, online child exploitation, mutual legal assistance and extradition, the exchange of criminal records, sex offender management, illicit financing, and drug control.

He revealed that, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 4.3 tons of opium worth £22 million.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy thanked Pakistan for facilitating the relocation of Afghan refugees to the United Kingdom and expressed his satisfaction with the continued success of the Upskill Program.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the Federal Interior Secretary, Director General FIA, and senior UK officials also attended the meeting.

