KP demands immediate release of funds for merged districts: Barrister Saif

Saif accused the federal govt of unlawfully withholding the financial share of the merged districts

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Adviser Barrister Saif has urged the federal government to convene a National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting before the upcoming budget and immediately transfer the due financial share of the merged tribal districts to the province.

He emphasised that the arrears of net hydel profit should also be cleared before the budget so KP can utilise the funds for the development of these formerly FATA regions. Saif accused the federal government of unlawfully withholding the financial share of the merged districts.

He noted that the KP government is preparing a relief package for the merged areas in the upcoming budget, but delays from the federal side are hindering progress.

The KP Chief Minister has already written two separate letters to the Prime Minister concerning the financial issues of the merged districts and net hydel profit, yet no response has been received.

Barrister Saif stated that developing the merged districts can significantly reduce terrorism. If the federal government is truly serious about counterterrorism, it must release the funds to KP without delay. He stressed that terrorism is not just a provincial issue but a national one, and thus, the center must cooperate fully with the provincial government.

He lamented that the federal government was treating KP like a stepchild, and such treatment must end to pave the way for peace, development, and prosperity across the country.