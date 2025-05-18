Curfew imposed in South Waziristan amid Security Concerns

Pakistan Pakistan Curfew imposed in South Waziristan amid Security Concerns

Road from Makeen to Razmak will remain completely closed during the curfew hours.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 12:42:12 PKT

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – A day-long curfew has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district due to heightened security concerns, local authorities confirmed.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the curfew will remain in effect on Sunday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Deputy Commissioner stated that the road from Makeen to Razmak will remain completely closed during the curfew hours. Residents have been advised to avoid traveling on this route until after 6 PM.

District authorities have urged citizens to use alternate routes for travel and refrain from unnecessary movement for their own safety.