Curfew imposed in South Waziristan amid Security Concerns
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – A day-long curfew has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district due to heightened security concerns, local authorities confirmed.
According to a notification issued by the district administration, the curfew will remain in effect on Sunday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Deputy Commissioner stated that the road from Makeen to Razmak will remain completely closed during the curfew hours. Residents have been advised to avoid traveling on this route until after 6 PM.
District authorities have urged citizens to use alternate routes for travel and refrain from unnecessary movement for their own safety.