Pakistan, India DGMOs to reconnect amid de-escalation efforts

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, India DGMOs to reconnect amid de-escalation efforts

Ishaq Dar revealed that Pakistan was actively working to reduce hostilities with India

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 14:53:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India are scheduled to reconnect today (Sunday) as part of ongoing efforts to ease regional tensions.

In a televised interview, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Pakistan was actively working to reduce hostilities with India and was open to engaging in dialogue.

Dar confirmed that during a recent discussion on Thursday, both sides agreed to extend the ceasefire until Sunday.

He added that several rounds of DGMO-level talks have already taken place, and the next step would be formal negotiations — a process Pakistan was prepared to pursue.

He further stated that a fresh round of communication between Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is expected later today.

The DGMOs of the two countries had a first round of talks on May 12, two days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India following intense fighting.

They had a conversation as the US supported direct contact between the two countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two neighbouring nations.

It may be recalled that Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on May 10 following the US pressure and four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.

The escalation marked the worst fighting between the long-time South Asian rivals in nearly three decades, raising fears of a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.

Also read: Pakistan, India DGMOs resolve to ensure peace in 'third hotline contact'

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to take the peace process forward days after the US-brokered ceasefire.