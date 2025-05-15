Pakistan, India DGMOs resolve to ensure peace in 'third hotline contact'

Both sides agree to maintain the status co and take the peace process forward

Topline DGMOs had first round of talks on Monday (May 12) two days after ceasefire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan

Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on ceasefire on Saturday (May 10)

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 14:14:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to take the peace process forward days after the US-brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan’s DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai had a third contact over hotline. The contact is yet to be officially confirmed.

Sources said the two sides had established contact for the third time and agreed to maintain the status co and take the peace process forward after the ceasefire.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqaat Ali Khan is expected to brief the media on updates today.

Earlier, two days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India following intense fighting, the military operations chiefs (DGMOs) had a first round of talks to discuss the next steps to douse the flames. The first contact was established on Monday (May 12).

Security sources confirmed that the DGMOs spoke to each other over hotline.

The two leaders are scheduled to have a detailed discussion in the coming days on modalities of the ceasefire agreement the two countries reached after US president's intervention.

Indian media reported on Monday morning that the two military officers had a communication over hotline. Later, they claimed that the telephonic talk between the DGMOs had been delayed.

Pakistan’s security sources, on the other hand, said the two officers spoke over hotline and completed the first round of talks.

US SUPPORTS DIRECT DIALOGUE



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the same day the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the US Secretary of State discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and keeping communication channels open between the South Asian neighbours.

CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT



Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10) last following the US pressure. The agreement was possible amid negotiations after four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It further urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.

ISPR DG PRESSER



On Sunday (May 11), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistan armed forces had delivered on the promises made to the nation.

The ISPR DG was referring to the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, an intense military operation of Pakistan following Indian strikes, which hit key targets in the occupied Kashmir and mainland India.

He made these remarks while briefing the media on the successful military operation against the Indian aggression.

The DG thanked the prime minister and his cabinet for 'destiny-changing decision' which helped avenge the loss of lives of Pakistanis hit by the terrorist Indian attack.