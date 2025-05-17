President Zardari lauds armed forces during Gujranwala cantonment visit

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari lauds armed forces during Gujranwala cantonment visit

Asif Ali Zardari was received by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 18:15:30 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the Gujranwala cantonment days after Pakistan’s successful military operation against Indian aggression.

President Zardari was received by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present on the occasion.

Commanders of Mangla and Gujranwala corps were also present during the visit of President Zardari.

The President lauded the exemplary conduct and professional excellence of armed forces in the successful execution of ‘Marqa-e-Haq’, acknowledging their resolute determination and unshakable courage in the face of unprovoked aggression.

He paid rich tribute to the military and civilian martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, affirming that their sacrifice remains a sacred trust and a source of enduring national pride.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz urges India to hold talks for peace in region

He underscored that the sons of the soil, fortified by the enduring spirit of the nation, stood with unwavering resolve to defend the motherland and thwarted hostile designs with exceptional valour and operational acumen.

He further remarked that history would bear witness to how, within a matter of hours, the Pakistan armed forces repelled aggression with unmatched precision and resolve, sending an unequivocal message of Pakistan’s strength, resilience, and national unity.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the President commended their exemplary morale, combat readiness, and devotion to duty.

He extended heartfelt congratulations on the successful culmination of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and expressed profound pride in the defenders of the nation, affirming that the people of Pakistan hold their brave soldiers in the highest esteem as the true custodians of national honour and sovereignty.