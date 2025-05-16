PM Shehbaz urges India to hold talks for peace in region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that lasting peace in the region hinges on resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad on the successful completion of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “We’ve fought three wars without gaining anything,” he stated, emphasizing the need for Pakistan and its neighbours to come together and engage as peaceful partners to address long-standing challenges.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, opening speeches, a flypast, and national songs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, foreign diplomats, and dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said, “In the Indian attack, mothers, sisters, and soldiers were martyred. We shot down five of their aircraft, but yesterday at Kamra Airbase, the Air Chief told me that it was actually six.”

He added, “We also downed their Rafale jets and drones, yet the enemy continued issuing threats. On the night of May 9, the army chief called me and said that India had launched missiles at our airports. He requested permission to deliver such a blow to the enemy that they would remember it forever.”

The prime minister said the world witnessed how Pakistan responded with attacks on Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations, leaving the enemy with nowhere to hide.

“After our counterattack, General Asim Munir called again and informed me that we had given a strong response and the enemy was now offering a ceasefire. I told him to accept it,” he added.

He stated, “Today is a day of gratitude — a moment that comes after centuries. The entire nation stands with our armed forces. On May 10, millions of Pakistanis prayed for our military’s victory. We sent a message to the world that we are ready to defend ourselves. We shot down six of the enemy’s aircraft, including Rafale and MiG jets, as well as many drones.”

The prime minister also thanked friendly countries by name and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, acknowledging his brave steps toward peace in Asia.

The nation is marking Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The day dawned with special prayers and recitation from the Holy Quran in mosques across the country and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

A ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Awais Dastagir attended the ceremony, laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.



