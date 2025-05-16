Nation marks Youm-e-Tashakur to pay respects to armed forces

Main event will be held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad which will be presided over by PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The nation is marking ﻿Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The day dawned with special prayers and recitation of Holy Quran in mosques across the country and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

A ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir attended the ceremony, laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.

Meanwhile, a similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider paid his respects at the mausoleum, laid flowers, and offered Fateha.

CEREMONIES AT PROVINCIAL CAPITALS

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag at the Sindh Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, he heaped praise on the Armed Forces who “bravely gave a fitting response to Indian aggression.”

He said defending the homeland is the foremost duty of every Pakistani. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain. The nation stands united like a wall against the enemy.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, meanwhile, hoisted the national flag at the Governor House in Peshawar.

He said on the occasion that “India mistook our silence for weakness. Innocent children and unarmed civilians were martyred during Indian aggression. The sacrifices of our martyrs for the homeland will never be forgotten.”

Governor Kundi stated that when Pakistan responded to India, it showed the world its resolve. The Pakistan Armed Forces have proven that they are fully capable of defending the nation's borders.

Pakistan has been pleading for calm and said a conflict between nuclear powers is something the world cannot afford, said the governor.

The days is being observed across Azad Kashmir to mark the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Ceremonies were held in educational institutions to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across the country at major public places and locations.

A ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, where floral wreaths were laid and Pakistan Army personnel paid tribute with a salute.

A similar ceremony was held at the memorial of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed in Gujar Khan, where a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute.

PRESIDENT, PRIME MINISTER PAY TRIBUTE

In his message on Youm-e-Tashakur, President Asif Ali Zardari said: “I am thankful to Allah for bestowing us with victory. This is not just a victory for the Armed Forces of Pakistan, but for the entire nation. The nation stood like a solid wall against enemy aggression. I am proud of our Armed Forces.”

The president stated that it is a day to offer thanks to Allah. “On the night between May 6 and 7, India attacked Pakistan. Innocent Pakistanis were martyred. The world witnessed that it took only a few hours to bring a much larger enemy to its knees.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message that “the fighter jets that were once symbols of India's pride are now reduced to ashes. Our falcons delivered decisive blows to the enemy. This was our crushing response.

“Our brave forces have written a golden chapter in military history by responding to the enemy. On behalf of the entire nation, we extend heartfelt gratitude to General Asim Munir.”

MAIN EVENT

The main event will be held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad which will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and federal ministers will also attend the ceremony.