Pakistan urges India to adhere to ceasefire agreement for lasting peace

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan urges India to adhere to ceasefire agreement for lasting peace

Pakistan only targeted enemy military installations against Indian aggression, claimed FO

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 17:19:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan reiterated its support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to recent reports concerning Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the weekly media briefing on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan had seen reports regarding China’s position on Arunachal Pradesh and “fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China.”

Turning to regional developments, the spokesperson dismissed as baseless Indian claims concerning nuclear radiation following recent cross-border skirmishes. “The reports circulating in Indian media are unfounded,” he stated.

The spokesperson noted that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have remained in contact since May 10, underscoring the importance of maintaining communication channels.

Commenting on the recent escalation in tensions between the two countries, he attributed the deterioration in regional peace to India’s aggressive posture.

More to read: AJK president welcomes Trump mediation on Kashmir conflict



“India’s provocations have disrupted the weak security environment of the region. Pakistan, in response, targeted enemy military installations—actions that cannot be negated through propaganda,” he said.

The spokesperson further noted that Pakistan’s armed forces had acted in defence of the country’s sovereignty, launching Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. “The rationale behind Pakistan’s response is well understood. It was in accordance with the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he added.

Welcoming the ceasefire agreement between the two neighbours, the spokesperson called upon India to honour and maintain the commitment. “We consider the ceasefire understanding a positive development and urge India to adhere to its implementation in letter and spirit,” he concluded.

