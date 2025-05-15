AJK president welcomes Trump mediation on Kashmir conflict

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 23:06:18 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, welcomed the mediation offer made by US President Donald Trump on the long-standing Kashmir conflict.

During a meeting with officials from the United States Embassy, the president underscored the importance of international engagement in resolving the Kashmir issue. The delegation included Political Counsellor Zachary Harkenrider and diplomat Elizabeth Benin.

Briefing the US officials on the prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, President Chaudhry emphasised that lasting peace in South Asia remains unattainable without a just resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

He urged the United States to play a proactive role in facilitating dialogue and fostering peace in the region. “We, the people of Kashmir, appreciate President Trump’s efforts for regional peace and thank him for offering to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue,” he said.

The president reiterated that the people of Kashmir look towards the international community — particularly the United States — to amplify efforts aimed at securing their right to self-determination and ending decades of suffering.