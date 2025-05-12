No hostile design can erode armed forces' determination: COAS

Pakistan Pakistan No hostile design can erode armed forces' determination: COAS

Army chief visits CMH to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 20:35:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, said ISPR.

During the visit, the COAS individually met the injured people, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its armed forces,” the COAS stated.

COAS underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the armed forces of Pakistan. He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.

