Australia, Pakistan discuss ceasefire amid regional tension

Both leaders exchanged views on various aspects of the situation

Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 20:39:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, has received a telephone call from Australian Foreign Minister Hon Penny Wong to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India and the recent ceasefire.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both leaders exchanged views on various aspects of the situation.

Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, assuring that the country will continue to act responsibility.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over the current situation and extended condolence over the lives lost in the recent Jaffar Express attack.

She also welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, urging continued diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

