PM Shehbaz lauds dissolution of Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkiye

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz lauds dissolution of Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkiye

Diffusion of militant group would bring end to shadows of terror: PM Shehbaz

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 17:29:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkiye, terming it a “positive and historic development” and lauding Ankara’s unwavering resolve in countering militancy.

In a statement, the premier said the move began a new chapter of peace, stability, and development in Turkiye.

He expressed hope that the diffusion of the militant group would bring an end to the shadows of terror that had long plagued the region, enabling the Turkish people to lead lives of peace and security.

Pakistan welcomes the announcement of PKK’s dissolution, a significant step toward lasting peace and a terror-free Turkiye. This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan @RTErdogan and… https://t.co/lYszUmrUkA — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 12, 2025

Paying tribute to President Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, PM Sharif said the decision was a testament to his firm and sustained commitment to peace.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support, the prime minister stated that Islamabad stood in complete solidarity with its “brotherly nation” and would continue to support Turkiye’s efforts to root out terrorism on all regional and global platforms.

He also hoped that the development would contribute positively to broader peace and stability across the region.



