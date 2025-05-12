Former Indian general showers praise on Pakistan army's agility

Pakistan Pakistan Former Indian general showers praise on Pakistan army's agility

Defence experts say the statement speaks volume about the professional edge of Pakistan’s military

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 19:43:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Indian Lt Gen P.R Shankar has lauded the Pakistan Army for its exceptional use of Chinese military equipment during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall).

The ex-officer stated that Pakistan’s armed forces made better use of Chinese war gear than even China itself.

“I would rather face China in battle than take on Pakistan with that level of expertise, “he remarked, calling the operation a textbook example of strategic brilliance.

Defence experts say the statement speaks volume for the professional edge of Pakistan’s military.

GLOBAL PRAISE

Around the globe, military observers have taken note of how Pakistan turned the tables on India for its aggression with smart tactics and teamwork.

Journalists from the United States, United Kingdom and France have acknowledged the capabilities of Pakistan during military showdown against India.

Telegraph, a UK journal, praised the effective defence strategy of Pakistan and mentioned that the downing of Rafale jets by Pakistan showcased the superiority in this domain.

Telegraph added that Pakistan used the modern air-to-air missiles and downed five Indian warplanes which left the international experts in awe.

BBC, another famous news outlet, said in its report the Indian strategy remained futile and Pakistan gained military superiority and India was not able to instill decisive strikes on Pakistan.

Michael Clarke, a UK historian, said there was a war of military edge between Pakistan and India. It added Pakistan used modern and technological weapons against India which left India completely stunned.

Shashi Tharoor, a key figure of Indian opposition party Congress, said Pakistan had a very large military and quite a few powerful weapons. He added India should not push the matter any further.