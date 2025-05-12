UK Foreign Secretary Lammy lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Ishaq Dar received a call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Mon, 12 May 2025 17:23:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday received a call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Both leaders discussed latest developments in the region after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

David Lammy appreciated Pakistan's efforts towards maintaining regional peace.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy also called on Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, they discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Algeria Ahmed Attaf.

Welcoming the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to maintain regional peace and stability, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora to achieve common objectives.