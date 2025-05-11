Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 03:30:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Kaja Kallas, who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

In a post on X, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

“The DPM appreciated Saudi Arabia’s positive and constructive role in promoting peace and security in South Asia,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

