US, UK media heap praise on PAF after its showdown against India

Famous global media outlets heap praise on Pakistan defence capabilities

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 17:51:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Journalists from the United States, United Kingdom and France have acknowledged the capabilities of Pakistan during military showdown against India.

Telegraph, a UK journal, praised the effective defence strategy of Pakistan and mentioned that the downing of Rafale jets by Pakistan showcased the superiority in this domain.

Telegraph added that Pakistan used the modern air-to-air missiles and downed five Indian warplanes which left the international experts in awe.

BBC, another famous news outlet, said in its report the Indian strategy remained futile and Pakistan gained military superiority and India was not able to instill decisive strikes on Pakistan.

Michael Clarke, a UK historian, said there was a war of military edge between Pakistan and India. It added Pakistan used modern and technological weapons against India which left India completely stunned.

Shashi Tharoor, a key figure of Indian opposition party Congress, said Pakistan had a very large military and quite a few powerful weapons. He added India should not push the matter any further.

Le Monde, a French newspaper, also heaped praise on the Pakistan air force. It added that the Pakistani military pilots had been engaged in tough campaigns on the line of Afghan border and therefore, they had that warfare edge over their rival India.

CNN, meanwhile, said Pakistan launched a barrage of missiles on India following the Pahalgam attack and effectively responded to the aggression.