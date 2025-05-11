ISPR to hold key presser today following successful operation against India

Pakistan Pakistan ISPR to hold key presser today following successful operation against India

Senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy will also be present

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 17:44:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will brief the media about successful military operation against the Indian aggression today (Sunday).

The sources said that the media briefing will take place at 7:15 PM this evening.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier, Pakistan had launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Also Read: Nation observes 'Youm-e-Tashakur' on success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Pakistan had launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Pakistan had destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

Later in the day, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."